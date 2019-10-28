Jackie Rodriguez

Jackie Rodriguez, left, debriefs other volunteers at City Park in Bridgeton after a Sunday morning search for Dulce Maria Alavez, a 5-year-old girl missing since September.

Malicious social media attacks, lost time with their own families, fatigue, lack of support and growing doubts about finding Dulce Maria Alavez safe and unharmed are taking a toll on a small, but dedicated, group of volunteers.

Seven years after Hurricane Sandy made landfall and destroyed Sea Village Marina and Gifford Marine, improvements could soon be on the way to make them habitable again.

TRUNK OR TREAT AC

People take part in trunk or treat Halloween event at Pop Lloyd Stadium in Atlantic City Tuesday Oct 31, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

