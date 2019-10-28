Malicious social media attacks, lost time with their own families, fatigue, lack of support and growing doubts about finding Dulce Maria Alavez safe and unharmed are taking a toll on a small, but dedicated, group of volunteers.
Seven years after Hurricane Sandy made landfall and destroyed Sea Village Marina and Gifford Marine, improvements could soon be on the way to make them habitable again.
Martin Truex Jr., who grew up in Stafford Township, won his seventh NASCAR Cup race of the season at Martinsville and grabbed one of four spots in the final race for the title. Check out the photo gallery.
Readers see signs of hope for the Eagles' season after a big win over the Bills on Sunday. Check out the photo gallery from the game.
Were you SEEN at the HalloWheaton Halloween event in Millville on Sunday? Check out our photo gallery to see if we snapped your photo.
Communities around South Jersey are celebrating Halloween this week. Check out trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating times across the area here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.