Von Miller’s agent says the NFL star has tested positive for the coronavirus and wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show doubters how serious the disease is.
Joby Branion told The Associated Press on Thursday that Miller is in good spirits while resting at his home in Denver and that Miller plans to speak publicly about his diagnosis on Friday.
Miller, who was recently a unanimous pick to the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 2010s, said last week he trained in San Francisco before returning home to Colorado when the stay-at-home measures went into effect to contain the virus.
Rams shut down complex after positive COVID-19 test: The Los Angeles Rams shut down their training complex for roughly two weeks and several people went into quarantine after center Brian Allen tested positive for COVID-19 last month.
Reggie Scott, the Rams’ senior director of sports medicine and performance, said Thursday that nobody else in the Rams’ organization has fallen ill during the coronavirus pandemic. Allen also is feeling much better after battling the viral illness.
“As of today, we have no other positive tests, which is amazing,” Scott said. “The good thing is I have not gotten any other phone calls or anything about anybody getting sick or feeling symptoms, which is great. Everybody is doing their job and doing their due diligence and social distancing.”
Browns call rumors of trading OBJ “completely false”: Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta dismissed a report the team is trying to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., whose future — whether in New York or Cleveland or anywhere — always seems in question.
DePodesta said Thursday on a conference call from his home in California that the team is not working on a deal involving Beckham, who was injured during his first season with the Browns after arriving in a blockbuster trade last March.
On Wednesday, a report said the Browns were in talks with the Minnesota Vikings about the 27-year-old Beckham.
“Completely false,” DePodesta said.
— Associated Press
