Walead Abdrabouh

Political party: Democrat

Age: 41

Hometown: Galloway

Current job: Director of Technology (need company)

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Economics at Rutgers University, M.B.A at Stockton University.

Political message: Property taxes are paid with the expectation of receiving services in return. My mission on Council will be to ensure that the top priority for hard-earned taxpayer dollars goes towards improving our roads, protecting our families, implementing services already offered by our neighboring communities like trash collection and bulk pickup, and ensuring that an honest and transparent government will fight for the quality of life of ALL of its residents. Let's stop allowing ourselves to be sold on insignificant tax reductions when so many residents are still feeling the pain from a massive tax bill just a few years ago.

