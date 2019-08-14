OCEAN CITY MUSIC PIER
7 P.M. TUESDAY, AUG. 20; $47
WHAT TO EXPECT: Ocean City native Walter Trout returns home Tuesday for a night of blues on the boardwalk. With a resume that includes stints with Canned Heat and John Mayhall’s Bluesbreakers, Trout was well established when he broke off to form the Walter Trout Band in 1989. An extremely prolific artist, Trout releases nearly an album a year while continuing to tour. Fans will get to hear tracks from his latest release “Survivor Blues” along with many more classics.