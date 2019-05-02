Owner: Gary Barber
Auction price: Last sold for $298,550 at the 2018 Arqana May 2-year-old Breeze Up Sale
Earnings to date: $501,569
Best performance: Risen Star Stakes (Grade 2), win
About Gary Barber: Born in South Africa, Barber came to America as an accountant for Price Waterhouse. Eventually becoming an American citizen, Barber became involved in the film industry as a producer and co-founded Spyglass Entertainment, makers of films that included 2010’s “The Tourist.” He has been listed as the executive producer on films including “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Bruce Almighty,” and this year’s “Glass.” He was CEO of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer from 2010 to 2018. Also owns part of Gray Magician.