Owner: Gary Barber

Auction price: Last sold for $298,550 at the 2018 Arqana May 2-year-old Breeze Up Sale

Earnings to date: $501,569

Best performance: Risen Star Stakes (Grade 2), win

About Gary Barber: Born in South Africa, Barber came to America as an accountant for Price Waterhouse. Eventually becoming an American citizen, Barber became involved in the film industry as a producer and co-founded Spyglass Entertainment, makers of films that included 2010’s “The Tourist.” He has been listed as the executive producer on films including “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Bruce Almighty,” and this year’s “Glass.” He was CEO of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer from 2010 to 2018. Also owns part of Gray Magician.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

