Need to know: He was pegged as a possible Derby favorite before a ninth-place finish — at 4-5 odds — in the Louisiana Derby six weeks ago. War of Will took a bad step in the opening strides, suffered a patella injury, and never factored into the race’s outcome. Mark Casse has been pleased with his training since, and War of Will did get his first victory over a sloppy Churchill Downs track last November.
A good bet? There were already plenty of question marks before he landed the dreaded No. 1 post, which hasn’t produced a winner since 1986. Another stat: no Derby winner since at least 1940 (when such record keeping began) has finished worse than fifth in its final prep race. And War of Will’s speed figures will need a big jump to contend here. Too many red flags.