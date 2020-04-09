What do you get when you combine a record low snow season and a mild winter? A perfect recipe for New Jersey Forest Fire Service firefighters taking their equipment through the mud, through the Pine Barrens and into the most hard to reach places for prescribed burning.
All of that is leading to high morale amongst the rank and file, and it's not just fire warden Greg McLaughlin saying that, either.
The prescribed burning season usually takes place during February and March, but only under the right conditions.
For a burn day, you want humidity 25% and above, wind, and a cloud ceiling (base of the cloud), above 1600 feet and, no snow.
We had plenty of that this winter and fire officials believe this wildfire season will be less intense, not because fires won't burn, but they'll be able to control it easier.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
0 inches of snow fell this March in South Jersey, on average, making it a record?
It was the 4th warmest March on the coast?
Robinson taped the video from which room of his house? His kitchen
This March's weather was the G.O.A.T., for a few reasons. See why in the Something in the Air podcast.
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Keep reading the newsletter, you'll get it, I promise.
1 right: The sun's rising, you're just not high in the sky yet.
2 right: Weather warrior.
3 right: Weather wizard.
I'm Working from Home...
...And that means plenty of espresso, and Jersey.
I'm doing my small part in social distancing and self isolation. I started working from home this week, and that means all the South Jersey weather videos you rely on, from my couch. It doesn't get more comfortable than that.
I have a Jersey pillow, Jerseyopoly (though isn't every game of Monopoly Jerseyopoly?), a piece of art that says home, but the o is the shape and Jersey, and a few other things. Hopefully, I don't run out of new Jersey (see what I did there?) props.
My cousin and friend both said the weather videos should be called "Cup of Joe". I like that, but I'm thinking #couchcast. I need help. Vote on Twitter which one you like best.
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week.
Quincy Jones is not a "_____ guy"
_____ acres were burned near Forked River Mountains, something not done in years.
On average in South Jersey _____ of snow fell this snow season, the least ever.
Can't figure out an answer? Don't get fiery, cool off and get it right by reading the wildfire story.
Coming Up...
The main New Jersey radar at Fort Dix will be going offline for two weeks later in the month, all a part of a $135 million nationwide maintenance plan. Look for an article in the coming days explaining if it'll have any impact for our weather needs.
Otherwise, enjoy the Cup of Joe / #Couchcast
Front Fact
Your observations can make New Jersey weather history, all while staying at home! The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) network puts you in control of your own weather station, that are used for everything from vertifying snowfall totals to even the record books. Measure rain, snow or hail whenever you can, for just $30 (the price of the equipment). Here's the piece I did on it some time back.
