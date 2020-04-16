Monday was a heavy weather day. No doubt about that. It was the kind of weather day where you had to stop doing what you were doing and think, maybe for a split second... "Will I be ok?" Me? I wondered if a tree right next to my window would blow over.
Thankfully, no injuries or deaths were reported when strong winds tore through the communities along the Garden State Parkway corridor during the late morning and midday.
Gusts in the 50-60 mph range were common. Heck, there were even two gusts, found here, that were +80 mph. Besides wind, Cape May Harbor had 2.54 inches of rain throughout the day, with many places seeing between 1 and 2 inches.
At the Elward House in Cape May, the roof got ripped off....Ripped off! Part of Congress Hall in Cape May were damaged and a roof was torn off in Somers Point (we have the interview with the owner, who was in good spirits).
From a meteorological perspective, it was a wild day. This was not just because of what the wind and rain numbers were, but why it happened. It was possible that the winds were caused by something called a gravity wave.
A shout out to the municipal emergency managers who were dealing with not only the COVID-19 pandemic, but this day of extreme weather as well.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
Quincy Jones is not a "Snow guy"
1,500 acres were burned near Forked River Mountains, something not done in years.
On average in South Jersey 0.6 inches of snow fell this snow season, the least ever.
Can't figure out an answer? Don't get hot - cool off and get it right by reading the wildfire story.
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Keep reading the newsletter, you'll get it, I promise.
1 right: The sun's rising, you're just not high in the sky yet.
2 right: Weather warrior.
3 right: Weather wizard.
A new Press Presents: Something in the Air dropped Wednesday
Born and raised in Atlantic City, now living in Margate, Chuck LaBarre is Absecon Island for life.
However, he has more than just home island pride. He a giver to the towns in which he's lived in. He's currently pulls double duty in Margate as the Municipal Emergency Management Coordinator (he just started last August and boy, has he had the serious start to his tenure) and long time Lieutenant for the Beach Patrol.
Before that, Atlantic City was where he made a name for himself, as a veteran of the Fire Department and on the Beach Patrol as well.
Our Something in the Air podcast and vodcast explores what made him choose public service as a career, that one time he held three jobs at once and why everyone needs to care about Emergency Management. Oh, and if you like hockey, he shares a few cool stories, too.
#CupofJoeatHome
That's what we're calling the video forecasts from home, as voted on by you on Twitter. Last week, I introduced you to my New Jersey pillow
Then, the real way to spell home.
View this post on Instagram
🏘️, h-n-j-o-m-e, right? When I was a freshman at Rutgers, @moneynondo and I had a board outside our dorm. Someone wrote "NJAllDay" on, with the J as Jersey, it stayed there for a while. ⠀ ⠀ #CupofJoe has all you need to know on these winds, coastal flooding, wild🔥 concerns and more.
I'm going to showcase a new piece of Jersey memorabilia each day when I do all of my videos from home. We also already did my new Rutgers flag, courtesy of being a football season ticket holder (much love, Greg Schiano, for the Instagram like), our Atlantic City Boardwalk book and more.
Oh, and there's been plenty of espresso to go around, too.
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week.
The highest wind gust reported Monday was ____ mph?
____ town(s) on the top wind gusts article were in the top 10 twice?
What county had the most appearances in the top 10 wettest list from Monday?
Search through the highest winds and rain what will most certainly be in the top 5, if not higher, for 2020 weather events, here.
Coming Up...
Over the weekend online, and Monday in print, you'll see a story about how the main New Jersey radar is going down for two weeks for maintenance, all a part of a $135 million plan to keep our eyes on the sky until the 2030s.
Front Fact
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, our average last temperature at or below 32 is April 24 at Atlantic City International Airport and April 11 in Upper Deerfield Township.
Be a part of South Jersey weather
Have any pictures or video from Monday you want us to see? Send me pictures on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The inbox is open 24/7.
