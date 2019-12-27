070119_nws_warped (17)

Toby Morse, singer of the band H20, on one of the side stages at the Vans Warped Tour in Atlantic City (June 30, 2019)

The Warped Tour music festival picked Atlantic City as one of three stops on its 25th anniversary tour this summer. The two-day festival took place on the beach, selling out both days. An estimated 30,000 people per day attended the punk rock festival, which also featured a museum of memorabilia and art from the tour’s history, a human cannonball and dirt bikes.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments