Thanks to a re-upped agreement between Live Nation and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Atlantic City will host the pop-punk music Warped Tour for a festival-style beach concert in late June.
Atlantic County introduces $212.7 million budget. While the homeowner tax rate will drop this year, the county may see a tax increase in subsequent years due to a casino tax appeal settlement.
Atlantic City given a 'real voice' with town hall. 500 people attended a state-organized town hall inside the Adrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Tuesday seeking and offering solutions for the challenges facing the city.
Atlantic County executive, freeholder named in Prosecutor's Office whistleblower lawsuit. The discrimination lawsuit, which was initially dismissed in Atlantic County Superior Court, has been refiled and includes allegations that County Executive Dennis Levinson and Freeholder Frank Formica refused to look into the incident.
