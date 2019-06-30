No stormy weather on second day of Warped Tour
The rain stayed away Sunday so everyone could play at Warped Tour. After lightning and severe weather forced a brief evacuation of the Atlantic City beach Saturday, concertgoers were treated to an ideal summer day for round two of the 25th anniversary of the punk rock festival. Check out this photo gallery from Day 2. And did we take your photo? Check out our SEEN gallery.
Haven Nightclub at Golden Nugget to close. The casino confirmed Sunday that the popular nightclub will close July 28.
Red, White and Blueberries. It was a beautiful day in Hammonton as the town hosted its annual Red White and Blueberry festival on Sunday. Check out this photo gallery.
Experts agree that Atlantic City International Airport is underutilized. But can the airport be a driver for tourism in the city? Claire Lowe examines the issue in the latest story in our year-long Reinventing AC series.
New Jersey has a new budget. Gov. Murphy signed a $38.7 billion state budget that boosts education, public pension and transit spending and also keeps state beaches and parks open as the July 4 holiday approaches. Read more about it.
Atlantic City nabs another esports tournament. The Ultimate Gaming Championship announced Saturday that its Halo Classic will take place at Bally’s Atlantic City from Sept. 6-8.