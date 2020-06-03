The Storm Prediction Center confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a derecho did indeed happen in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. According to the National Weather Service, a derecho is when wind damage, with speeds at least 58 mph, are seen in a swath of 240 miles. 

Wind damage has been seen from near Oil City, Pennsylvania, to Long Beach Island, a swath of approximately 300 miles. However, the first reported wind gusts over 58 mph was just outside Harrisburg, PA, about 150 miles away. 

Damage reports June 3

Severe wind gust reports and locations of known wind damage as of 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the first derecho to hit the region since the 2012 one, that brought widespread damage and power outages to the region. 

