Vineland vs Atlantic City football game

Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Washington Township (0-2) at Atlantic City (1-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Atlantic City has shown a big improvement after going winless last year. Vikings running back Shawn McGraw has rushed for 195 yards. Senior linebacker Connor Culmone has made 16 tackles. Washington Township has struggled for offense this season with just one touchdown in two games.

