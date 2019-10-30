Hammonton vs Holy Spirit

Holy Spirit vs Hammonton High School football game at Hammonton High School Friday Sept 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Washington Township (3-5) at Hammonton (6-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Hammonton has won five straight and is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. The Blue Devils will clinch the division title with a win. Blue Devils running back Jaiden Abrams has rushed for 1,183 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hammonton quarterback Ryan Barts has rushed for 262 yards and five touchdowns and thrown for 552 yards and six touchdowns. Washington Township has dropped three straight, including a 14-13 loss to Vineland last Saturday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments