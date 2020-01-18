Mainland faded in the fourth quarter and was outscored 17-6 in that period. Drew Amos led Washington Township with 13.

Luke Mazur and Jaquan Mace each scored 10 for the Mustangs.

Washington Township 21 5 12 17 - 55

Mainland Regional 13 14 11 6 – 44

WT – Amos 13, Santes 6, Funaro 6, King 5, Parker 12, Chambers 7, Leone 6

ML – Mazur 10, Cook 9, Tamanini 9, Matik 4, Spence 2, Mace 10

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments