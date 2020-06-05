Atlantic City Boardwalk
Edward Lea / Staff photographer

For years, residents and politicians have debated whether alcoholic drinks should be allowed in open containers on the Boardwalk and other resort areas that cater to tourists.

Now, it’s happening organically, as more people can be spotted sitting on benches or strolling the Boardwalk with open containers.

Coming in Tuesday's Press of Atlantic City Staff Writer Mike McGarry explores the issue. 

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

