Five thousand beach balls are dropped to the Atlantic City Boardwalk in front of Resorts Casino Hotel at this annual Memorial Day Weekend kickoff event, Friday, May 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Gov. Phil Murphy declared the beaches opened for Memorial Day weekend. However, there's limitations in place to keep shore visitors and residents safe. Joe Martucci has the dos and dont's of the holiday weekend at the Jersey Shore.

