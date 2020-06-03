060320_nws_covid

On June 1st, at the home of Isabel and Joe Iannuzzelli in Ventnor, Isabel's 94 year old mother Estella Londono recovers after an 18 day fight for her life battling Covid-19 at the hospital. (l-r) Isabel and Estella.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Estella Londono, 94, spent 18 days in the hospital battling COVID-19. She is now home with her family. Look for Ahmad Austin's story later this week on her recovery.   

