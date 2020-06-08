053120_nws_beaches

On May 30th, beach goers were out with a partly overcast and warm day in Atlantic City at the Kentucky ave. beach. Social distancing signage intstructed the public to maintain there distance.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

The Atlantic City Beach Patrol is using a variety of methods to remind people to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

