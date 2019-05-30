This year's field includes past Classic winners Stacy Lewis (2012 and 2014), Anna Nordqvist (2015 and 2016) and Karrie Webb (2013). Can they contend again?
Latest
Watch out for past champions
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Ted Bundy possible suspect in '69 parkway murders, author claims
-
'Suspicious death' at Harrah's under investigation
-
Pennsylvania man dies after getting hit by car in Ocean City
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera suspended after being charged with assault in AC
-
Upper Township man charged with running over fellow Pagan
Today's ePaper
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30