LPGA Pro Am

Stacy Lewis, the 2012 and 2014 champion, chips to the 18th green during the Pro-Am compe

tition Thursday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Golf Club in Galloway Township.

This year's field includes past Classic winners Stacy Lewis (2012 and 2014), Anna Nordqvist (2015 and 2016) and Karrie Webb (2013). Can they contend again?

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments