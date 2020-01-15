Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Stafford Township Mayor Gregory Myrhe

Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Stafford Township Mayor Gregory Myrhe take part in Myrhe's "Mayor's Forum" show Dec. 20, 2019. 

 Stafford Township

Stafford Township Mayor Gregory Myhre had Meteorologist Joe Martucci on the municipality's "Mayor's Forum" series. Myhre asked Martucci about his career in weather, the over ten inches of rain seen in the Ocean County community during July 2019, sea level rise and more. 

The broadcast will air on Channel 22 in Stafford Township three times a day, starting on Jan. 15. 

