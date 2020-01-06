Snow Cape

A truck spreads salt along Rt 9 in Cape May Court House, as temperatures hovered around the freezing mark during a Saturday morning snowfall. The first major snowfall of the season blanketed parts of Cape May County with up to 4 inches of the wet, heavy snow, Saturday Dec. 9, 2017. More snow is expected late Saturday night into Sunday morning. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

A quick moving system will bring a round of snow and rain to South Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the latest updates on the forecast and explains how much we could see. 

