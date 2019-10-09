Ocean City coastal flooding

Some drivers decided to try to plow through the flooded streets, like on Seventh Street in Ocean City on Sunday. This driver did stop and back out when the water got too high. Below, the water rose to the bottom of the fishing pier on Bay Avenue in Somers Point.

 For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK

The threat for coastal flooding has gone up. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains when this will be, as well as time out the showers and strongest winds. 

