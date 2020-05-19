You can pour your own coffee again at some Wawa stores.
The self-service option was suspended in March to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, but in the past week 60 Wawa stores have begun allowing customers to pour their own coffee and fountain drinks again, a company spokesperson said.
She did not specify which locations have made the change but said they include stores in South Jersey (“near or in Cape May County”), the Reading area, Maryland and Virginia.
Wawa said it plans to expand self-service into other areas in the coming weeks. They said they are seeking customer and associate feedback, which has so far been positive.
“Before and during the COVID crisis, we have continuously enhanced our safety measures including around coffee and beverages,” Wawa said in a statement. “Resuming some self-serve beverages will improve convenience and speed during store visits, enabling customers to get in and out faster to maximize social distancing.”
Customers who are not comfortable getting their own drinks can still opt for full-service by asking an associate for help, the spokesperson said.
Along with enhanced sanitation and social distancing measures, the company has taken additional precautions in stores that have resumed self-service drinks. Coffee stirrers will be individually wrapped, the spokesperson said, and tissue paper will be available for customers to use when they touch pour handles and other surfaces.
