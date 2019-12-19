The Wawa convenience store chain said a data breach may have collected debit and credit card information from thousands of customers.
The Pennsylvania-based chain said it discovered malware on its payment processing servers last week. It believes the software was collecting card numbers, customer names and other data as early as March 4.
The breach affected all of Wawa’s 850 locations. In-store payments and payments at fuel dispensers were affected, but ATM machines were not.
Wawa said it’s notifying customers and offering free credit card monitoring and identity theft prevention services to anyone whose information may have been collected.
House approves bill suspending cap on some tax deductions: The Democratic-controlled House approved legislation Thursday to suspend for two years the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions that came with President Donald Trump’s massive 2017 tax law. The deductions are widely popular, especially in high-tax, heavily Democratic states like New York, New Jersey and California.
Senate passes anti-robocalls bill; Trump expected to sign: The Senate approved a bill Thursday to crack down on robocalls, sending to President Donald Trump a measure meant to combat a persistent and costly problem for Americans.
The bill, which Trump is expected to sign, would stiffen enforcement and require that phone companies offer free consumer tools to identify and block scam calls. It also calls for tougher fines when individuals intentionally violate the law.
Excessive speed caused a 2018 Tesla crash that killed two: Speed of over a hundred miles per hour on a curve caused a 2018 crash and fire in Florida that killed the teenage driver of a Tesla Model S and a passenger, federal investigators have concluded.
The National Transportation Safety Board, in a report released Thursday, said the battery-powered car erupted in flames after colliding with a wall, trapping two 18-year-olds. Firefighters were unable to rescue the two despite putting out the blaze less than a minute after they arrived.
— Associated Press
