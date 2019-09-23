Wayne Lewis
Political party: Democrat
Age: 53
Hometown: Galloway
Education: Bachelor of Science in biochemistry/biophysics at Temple University, two master's degrees from Penn State
When we are in the General Assembly, I will give the 9th Legislative District the voice that they so severely lacked. A contrast to Rumpf and Gove, who spend so much of their efforts attacking undocumented people, I will champion socioeconomic justice at every opportunity. While Ocean County struggles as the #1 county for foreclosures, I will work to make housing affordable. As our friends and neighbors succumb to the opioid crisis, I will work to establish overdose prevention centers in New Jersey. With our system of democracy under attack, I will fight to bring much-needed voter reform to our State by establishing ranked-choice voting in all state and federal elections.
