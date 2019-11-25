It’s officially time to kick off the holiday season, and there’s no place better to do so than at The Reeds at Shelter Haven. With its bay views and chic décor, it’s fun any time of year, but it’s especially fun during the holidays. Grab your friends and get there on Friday, Nov. 29, for loads of holiday fun.
1. Holiday sing-along.
Step one: get in the holiday spirit. Join in a festive sing-along overlooking the bay with complimentary hot chocolate and cookies as well as live entertainment. As Buddy the Elf says, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to cheer.” So start vocalizing, the festivities start at 4 p.m.
2. The tree lighting.
Can you have a Christmas tree without lights? The answer is no. (What did you think the answer would be?) Get to The Reeds at Shelter Haven for a magical tree lighting at 5 p.m.
3. Get toasty.
What’s the best way to end a night of caroling and Christmas trees? Hang out by the fire pit outside at The Reeds at Shelter Haven from 5 to 8 p.m. Grab a seat, get warm and cozy and enjoy food and specialty cocktails that are just perfect for the season.
4. The menu.
While cozying up to the fire pits, indulge in a special menu that includes tomato bisque, crispy calamari, Margherita or short rib flatbread, chicken quesadillas, Sax mac & cheese (truffled cheese mornay sauce and herb bread crumbs), and roasted garlic hummus.
5. The cocktails.
Over seasonal noshes and a roaring fire, clink to a happy holiday season over winter sangria, Irish coffee, a harvest Mule, or hot apple cider, all perfect choices for a merry winter night.
