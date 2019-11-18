While family and tradition often dictate how and where we spend Thanksgiving Day, where we spend Thanksgiving Eve — the ultimate reunion night nationwide — is entirely up to us. And though there is certainly a lot happening in every local bar, some parties have an extra draw. Here are six parties we recommend for what’s come to be known as “Blackout Wednesday”.
1. The Black Tape Project
What better way to celebrate “Blackout Wednesday” than with the Black Tape Project? Black, blue, silver and gold metallic body tape will be worn by models (in lieu of clothing) inside the nightclub. It’s the creation of Miami designer Joel Alvarez and it’s coming to HQ2 Nightclub 10 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve. These definitely aren’t the clothes you’ll see at Thanksgiving dinner, which makes the whole scene more exciting, more thrilling, and a best bet for celebrating Thanksgiving Eve. With music by Chris Devine and DJ Jason E, it’s a can’t miss. Located in Ocean Casino Resort at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com or BlackTapeProject.com for more information.
2. Play with fire
Just about every local bar will be home to boozy cocktails and plenty of friends from your past, but The Wave at Golden Nugget is keeping things toasty with fire pits, backyard games, half-price appetizers and drink specials starting at $3 at the Outdoor Veranda, in addition to live entertainment by Stellar Mojo inside starting at 8 p.m. Located at Golden Nugget at Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard in Atlantic City. Go to GoldenNugget.com.
3. Boogie on down
Celebrate the biggest party night of the year at Boogie Nights, where their feast includes $6 cocktail specials until midnight and half-price select liquor bottles. With music from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, you won’t need to rely on just hanging out with your old high school classmates to have a nostalgic night out. Located in Tropicana at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to BoogieNightsUSA.com.
4. Get laughing
Forget running into your high school quarterback, class valedictorian or the prom date that blew you off. Instead of heading to one of the many, many bars where small talk and a local band will be the highlight of your evening, go get some laughs. Tune into comedians James Goff, Robyn Schall and Mick Thomas 9 p.m. at Borgata Comedy Club or Vinnie Brand at 8 p.m. at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club at Hard Rock.
5. Pool party
With the first sprinkling of snow already come and gone, who needs another cold night? Channel summer — and summer parties — with a poolside Thanksgiving Eve Bash with DJ Pauly D at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s. Located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Atlantic City. Go to ThePoolAfterDark.com.
6. Find a hero
Tina Turner crooned that we don’t need another hero but, in reality, we do. Head to MudHen Brewing Co. on Thanksgiving Eve for a party with The Locals, $1 wings after 5 p.m., drink specials, and the 6 p.m. release of Hero Boy, MudHen’s holiday Belgian strong ale with sweet and tart cherry flavors and a touch of cinnamon. Located at 127 W. Rio Grande Ave. in Wildwood. Go to MudHenBrew.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.