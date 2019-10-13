We don’t think we’re being biased when we say The Rolling Stones are one of the best, most iconic bands of all times. And while The Stones themselves did tour earlier this year, seeing them live may not be possible for everyone. Which is why it’s particularly fantastic that local musicians are paying tribute to them with an epic performance this Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.
1. It includes an all-star cast. “Let’s Spend the Night Together” will celebrate the music of the legendary Stones with talented musicians from Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties, including Blue Eagle, Tom Naglee Jr., Gregg Carpenter, Dan Barry, Marnie Lengle, Nate Kennedy, The Squares, Tom Powdermaker, Toni Teschner and more. They may be covering an iconic band, but these musicians are local legends in their own right.
2. Tune in for the B-side tracks. With a band like the Rolling Stones, a show featuring just the hits makes sense. There are, after all, a lot of them. But in this show, audiences can expect close to three hours of nonstop tunes covering decades of hits — think “Paint it Black,” “Angie,” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and “Let it Bleed” — as well as many B-side favorites.
3. This is a quality show. This isn’t just any tribute night. It’s one of a series of shows created in collaboration with local artists and produced by producer and singer Marnie B. Lengle, whose previous shows have included Free Fallin’ (which celebrated the music of Tom Petty), Girls Rock the Vines, and Woodstock on the Block, among others. And it’s being held at Harbor Square Theatre, one of our favorite intimate spaces for catching live music. It’s going to be a great show, but don’t take our word for it, see for yourself.
4. The noshes. As far as we’re concerned, there’s almost nothing better than hearing live music, unless, of course, that’s live music after a bleu-rugula burger or tuna tacos and an icy cold beer at Harbor Burger Bar, which shares a lobby with Harbor Square Theatre. Order a glass of wine or a cocktail, too. Want dessert instead? Grab a spiked shake. It doesn’t matter what you order — you can bring your order into the theatre to sip while you sing along.
