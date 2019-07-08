With Ocean City’s legendary Night in Venice — a boat parade of epic proportions — it’s tempting to want to captain your own vessel, or at the very least, dip your toes in the water. Here, we’ve got five ways to enjoy the water this weekend.
1. S.U.P. and SIPs at the Tuckahoe Inn
No boat required for this water adventure. Head to Tuckahoe Inn at 7 p.m. Friday for a one hour guided paddleboard tour (all equipment provided by Ocean City Paddle Company), and explore the bay in Beesley’s Point before heading back to the Tuckahoe Inn’s back deck for music, food and cocktails. Located at 1 Harbor Road and Route 9 in Marmora. Go to TuckahoeInn.com for more information.
2. Sunday Jamz on the Cape May Lewes Ferry
Stuck on the idea of a boat ride but don’t have a boat? Hop aboard the Cape May Lewes Ferry at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, for a round trip sail complete with live music from the Al Frantic Band and cocktails available at the Lido Bar. Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd. in North Cape May. Go to CMLF.com for more information.
3. Ocean Oasis Water Park & Beach Club
Looking for a water oasis that doesn’t involve seaweed or sea life? Head to Ocean Oasis Water Park & Beach Club at Morey’s Piers and visit Water Lilies Swim Up Bar, a kid-free zone in the Hot Springs Spa. Located at the end of Surfside Pier on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Go to MoreysPiers.com for more information.
4. Head to Shelter Haven
Water adventures your thing? Head to Island Water Sports in Stone Harbor and challenge yourself to their giant inflatable obstacle course in the Shelter Haven Basin. Afterwards, head right next door to Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina for a well-deserved margarita (the watermelon basil margarita is especially good) and live music daily. Island Water Sports is located at 9701 Third Ave. in Stone Harbor. Go to IslandWaterSportsNJ.com for more information.
5. Dock, Dine, and Dive Right in at The Deauville Inn
With a dock available for boaters as well as a private beach bar perfect for cocktails on the sand and toes in the water, the Deauville Inn is perfect for those looking to get their water fix. Head there this weekend for The Fabulous Greaseband on Friday; Lou London and Dean Dunleavy on Saturday; and Jim Maher and The Chatterband on Sunday. Located at 201 Willard Road in Strathmere. Go to DeauvilleInn.com for more information.