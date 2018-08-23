A brutal offshore weather forecast with 20-30 knot winds along the canyon region kept the entire 157 boat fleet entered in the 2018 MidAtlantic tournament tied to the dock on Wednesday, a first for this event in its 27-year history.
Although Wednesday was a washout, Day One and Day Two combined have produced well over 400 billfish released including 387 white marlin and 16 blue marlin, according to tournament organizers.
Fisherman were expected to return to the water on Thursday.
The event runs through Friday.