Bombogenesis
PivotalWeather

Later Wednesday, a storm system will bring a short, but intense period of rain, followed by winds strong enough to warrant a Wind Advisory by the National Weather Service. This is all due to a storm likely to under bombogenesis. 

Despite the apocalyptic sounding name, bombogenesis or "bomb cyclone" is a word used in meteorological literature for decades.

Some of the mid-Atlantic's most severe coastal storms come at the expense of this phenomenon. A low pressure system becomes a bombogenesis there is a drastic drop in air pressure in a short period of time, at least 24 millibars within 24 hours. A millibar measures atmospheric pressure.

Bombogensis storms are caused by an intense temperature clash of air masses. An arctic low pressure system can merge with a tropical or subtropical low pressure system. Another common way is when a low pressure system moved from the Great Plains and into the mid-Atlantic. From there, it hits the warm Gulf Stream, with a rapidly strengthening storm to follow. This storm is known as a "Miller B" system.

The term bomb, bombogenesis or bomb cyclone have been around for decades. The American Meteorological Society noted that Fred Sanders, a retired MIT professor, used the wind in a 1980 article in the "Monthly Weather Review." Sanders also coined the pressure drop over time definition of it. It was even around earlier than that.

However, it entered popular culture during the winter of 2013-2014.

Tags

Load comments