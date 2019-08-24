Sunday will stay on the cooler side, and it will be windy.

Mainland high temperatures will be in the mid-70s. At the shore, highs will top out in the low 70s.

Temperatures may range even more than this, as they look much cooler at the coast than the far mainland.

There is a slight chance for a few showers, but most areas will stay dry.

It is possible, though, a few light showers may work their way in at times, especially along the coast. Some may meander inland a few miles. Thick clouds are going to hang around, too.

A sun-and-cloud mixture is expected Monday. Highs for the day will be in the upper 70s, and it will be breezy. Thick rows of clouds will be interspersed with the sunshine. South Jersey appears to be on the dry side.

However, light coastal showers are possible, even stretching inland a bit, due to a persistent flow over the area.

Overall, Sunday and Monday are very similar in that conditions will be favorable for some light shower activity but the rain is not guaranteed and would be mostly confined to the coastal and surrounding locations.

More clouds are on their way Tuesday. A few showers may develop from that blanket of clouds. Temperatures slowly will begin a warming trend, with humidity expected to increase.

Wednesday will bring the likelihood for thunderstorms, though there will be periods of sun. High temperatures will be about 85 degrees. We’ll need the umbrellas Wednesday, as this looks to be the most promising day for storms.

By late week, calmer conditions will settle over South Jersey.

The days will stay very warm, with a lot of sunshine. This trend will start Thursday and likely last through Saturday. There is a slight chance a thunderstorm could pop up Saturday, but it is not too convincing yet.

Alexa Trischler, a broadcast meteorologist in West Virginia and native of South Jersey, is filling in while Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci is away.

