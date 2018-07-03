We made it, South Jersey. The worst of the heat wave is over. However, that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods just yet. The thermometer will flirt with 90 degrees for the rest of the week, with plenty of sunshine and humidity to go around.
The fog was around in much of South Jersey on Tuesday morning. For the most part, we stayed out of the pea soup kind of fog, with visibility above a half mile in most locations. Otherwise, the morning story was the extremely balmy feel. The morning low at Atlantic City International Airport was 78º, good for the record as long as we stay above 76º. The heat index was already in the 90s in inland Cumberland and Atlantic counties.
While still hot and humid, the edge will be taken off from what we experienced Sunday and Monday. The reason for this is twofold. At the surface, winds will be more south, or even southeast, for a bit. Therefore, they will pull in some of the cooler (but still well above average) ocean waters, which are in the low to mid 70s. Aloft, winds will be from the east. Here, the cooler ocean has no effect, but we will pull in a slightly cooler air mass.
This easterly flow at all levels of the atmosphere will also keep showers/storms away from the area, though it will be close. The I-95 corridor, northwestward likely sees slow moving cells progress through the afternoon and evening, dumping heavy rain. Meanwhile, in our corner of the state, that onshore flow will stabilize us. If anywhere was to see one, it would be far western Atlantic and Cumberland counties.
Still, we will call it sultry for Tuesday. High temperatures will range from around right as soon as you get onto the Mainland to the mid-90s in places like Hammonton or Upper Deerfield.
Tack on the high humidity and a heat index of 100 to 105 will be the case. The shore will have relief, and it will be real relief. Expect highs in the mid-80s, seasonable for this time of year.
Tuesday night will be clear and balmy. Lows will fall to below 70 in most spots, making it difficult for us humans to cool off. It’s difficult for our pets to cool off, too. Please avoid placing them on the blacktop or roads. Temperatures there can easily be 140 to 150 degrees during the day, making it dangerous for their paws. And keep a bowl of water out if they’re not in the air conditioning.
This will then take us to the Fourth of July. America’s birthday will ring in hot, humid and most importantly, dry weather.
In fact, we will break the two-year streak of having some wet weather on the holiday. Highs will be about 90, with the shore 80 to 85. Thursday will continue this, too.
Friday should be the last day of our heat wave. Expect morning sun, with a pattern-busting cold front. This will bring showers/storms and highs in the 80s for the weekend.
As long as it stays at or above 90 degrees until then, it will be the longest heat wave since 2010.