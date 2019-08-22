Temperatures on Friday will be much different than they have been all week.
Humidity will remain elevated today, despite cooler temperatures. Friday morning can also expect areas of patchy to dense fog.
High temperatures will only be near 80 on the mainland and in the upper 70s at the shore.
There is a cool breeze that will infiltrate the area, which is going to help with the stickiness. With a cold front meandering southward, South Jersey will likely see a cloudier sky.
Friday afternoon and early evening may present a chance for a few showers and a thunderstorm, especially in southern locations.
By late morning, showers and storms may begin and last on-and-off during the day, but they are going to clear up at night.
Locally heavy rain is possible with these storms.
High pressure is going to build across the region over the weekend.
Winds are going to really ramp up Saturday, and it is going to be gorgeous everywhere.
Gusty breezes will take us through the day while humidity and temperatures stay down. Saturday will be noticeably drier, with dew points dropping to a respectable level. Clouds may increase as the day progresses.
Low temperatures Saturday night will be refreshingly nice, in the low 60s.
Sunday will bring another comfortable day, and this time it is possible South Jersey may not see 80 degrees at all. The day will consist of partly sunny skies. A slight chance of showers could exist for Sunday, though South Jersey appears to trend dry altogether. Sunday should deliver thicker clouds, rather than any rain showers.
The new week will begin much how it ended. Monday is going to be fairly similar to Sunday when comparing temperatures and conditions.
Partial sunshine is to make its way through a few clouds. Clouds will build more so later in the day. And overall, the area shall remain completely dry.
A gradual warm up will take place as the week moves forward. Expect mainly dry conditions Tuesday.
Wednesday is possibly the next time more rain and storms could overtake the area.