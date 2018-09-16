A new week begins dry but only for a few hours on this cloudy Monday morning. Absolutely, get the jog in early because showers will pop in around 1-2 p.m. Of course, this is due to tropical moisture promenading through the region.
Showers will last for the remainder of the day, becoming heaviest at night and continuing strong into Tuesday.
This is when the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Florence will make its passage through the area.
Dangerous rip currents will be a result of a tempestuous Monday and Tuesday. So, stick to the shoreline to be surely fine.
Tuesday’s rain will be rather heavy but will not completely overwhelm the area. Winds from the southwest are going to persist throughout the day.
Although the track of Flo’s remnants are more present to the north and west, flash flooding on roadways will still be a potential for late Monday and especially Tuesday.
As early as Tuesday night, the rain will taper off with the arrival of a front. Overall, luckily not significant in South Jersey. A cold front is riding behind the tropical leftovers to deliver dry air Wednesday and clear things up.
High pressure will also build to the north and push the cooler air mass to the south. A warm front will then move in from the west.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and onshore flow will develop, creating a nice breeze at the coast. Wednesday will be the warmer of the two. Thursday will cool down a few noticeable degrees with the onshore flow more prominent.
Some atmospheric action is definitely in play Friday and Saturday. But, what happens at the surface remains to be seen and is all dependent on an incoming cold front’s possible stalling, strength and placement.
Friday, the heat and stickiness start to rise, but sunshine is expected to round out the busy work week.
Saturday will have clouds and less humidity, however there is a small chance for a few showers. Although cloudy and with a potential for sprinkles, it will be a somewhat comfortable experience with much less humidity.
Sunday hangs onto the clouds.