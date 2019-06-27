The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for all of South Jersey on Thursday.
The combination of high temperatures and weak winds, due to high pressure nearby, will allow air to stagnate and turn "unhealthy for sensitive groups." These groups include children, people suffering with asthma, heart disease, lung disease and the elderly.
This is a code orange air quality alert, the third highest of six categories.
While the morning air quality will be OK, it will rise during the midday and afternoon. The combination of stagnant air due to high pressure overhead, which is sinking motion, and sunshine will cause ozone to develop and other harmful pollutants to stay near the surface.
Air quality alerts often come with high heat. South Jersey is in the middle of its first heat wave of 2019, with 90 degree or great temperatures around from Wednesday through Saturday on the mainland.
To prevent low air quality related issuers, avoid strenuous activity or outdoor exercise.