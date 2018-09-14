Florence will bring rain to our area twice during the seven-day forecast. However, a mostly dry weekend is squeezed in between them.
Friday morning will again be gray, gloomy and foggy. Temperatures start very mild for this time of year, around 70 (we set a record Wednesday for the maximum low temperature at 74 degrees).
Florence is slowing down dramatically on it's approach to landfall on the North Carolina - S…
The outer rain bands of Florence will not be what's bringing us the cloudy and gray weather. High pressure to the north and a stationary front to the south (stop if you've heard that one before...) are bringing in an east wind and moisture trapped out over the ocean. So, we get into a few showers Friday, but it will not be everywhere.
First, Friday is not a washout, so I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans ahead of time. Secondly, the more north you are, the likelihood of being dry will go up. In fact, I believe most of Long Beach Island and Ocean County is dry. Thirdly, as the day gets later, the likelihood of being dry increases. This is because Florence will begin its unusual trek along the southeastern Atlantic Coast.
Any rain that does fall, though, will be tropical in nature and can bring 1.5 to 2 inches per hour.
Again, though, it will not rain all day. In between any rain, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures stay in the upper 70s, right around the ocean water temperatures, thanks to the east-northeast winds.
While the impacts on land from Florence are expected to be minimal, out on the water, a diff…
Friday night holds the potential for a shower. However, you could likely chance leaving the windows without rain coming in. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Then, we go into the weekend, which actually will not be all that bad. Saturday will not look the nicest, as a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky and stiff onshore wind take us through the day.
However, I believe many of us will be dry. The only exception would be Cape May County or perhaps the shores on the Delaware Bay, which could get clipped with a shower during the morning. Highs reach close to 80 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny and warm, with highs around 80 degrees.