According to the National Weather Service, the new moons between June and September will bring higher than normal tides thanks to an unusual coincidence.
The new moons on June 13, July 12, Aug. 11 and Sept. 9 will all bring the astronomical tide closer to the coastal flooding thresholds. For example, at Atlantic City, the high tide Saturday will be at 5.81 feet, already in action flood stage and only 0.19 feet away from minor flood stage.
High tides will be in action flood stage from the Thursday p.m. to Sunday p.m. high tides. All it will take is an easterly component of the wind to get the water over the hump into flood stage. This is expected as early as Thursday evening for some locations, becoming widespread for the weekend high tides. No more than minor flood stage is forecasted.
We can thank the position of the moon for this. The new moon will be at its closest approach to the Earth, also known as perigee.
“The gravitational pull of the moon with be stronger than average, hence the higher tides,” said Anthony Broccoli, professor of meteorology at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey.
The time between each new moon is about 29.5 days, while the time between perigee to perigee is 27.3 days.
“It just so happens that they will occur at about the same time over the next few months,” said Broccoli.
This means you can anticipate more water on bayside roads and potential closings.
I spoke to Ventnor Heights Emergency Management Coordinator Donna Peterson. She said it’s important to remember towns like Ventnor are islands, and this can happen.
“When coastal flooding is at night (like it is through Thursday), it does make it easier for us, because the roads aren’t that congested,” Peterson commented.
Story was edited to clarify that the sun's direct rays are closest to the Earth, not the actual position of the sun.