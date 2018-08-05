For the second week in a row, Sunday will be the best of the week.
Sunday will be a great day to hit the water. We’ll have a morning sun mix with just a few afternoon clouds.
It will be a hot one, with mainland highs around 90. The shore will have relief, being in the mid 80s.
If you have an open Monday, stay out on the boardwalks during the evening or at your house. It’ll be a nice night to be outside.
Temperatures slide through the 80s under a mainly clear sky. Low temperatures will be in the 70s, so you will need the air conditioning again.
This will be the start of what likely becomes our second heat wave of 2018. Unlike the first one, it will not last eight days this time.
Buckle up, South Jersey — heat wave is coming our way
Monday will be a continuation of Sunday.
There will be plenty of sunshine, plenty of heat and a good dose of humidity. Highs will be about a degree or two warmer everywhere.
When you couple that with dew points in the low 70s, you get a heat index near 100. Take it slow out there. Low temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above average, in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday will continue the heat. We’ll see morning sun, but we’ll build in some afternoon clouds. A few storms likely fire up due to an approaching cold front. The mainland should reach 90 degrees again.
Our heat wave ends there, as a new flow comes in.
Gone is the high pressure to our east, low pressure to our west and an atmospheric river of moisture up the East Coast. Rather, a zonal (west to east), Pacific flow takes a hold of the area. This is a more peaceful set up.
Wednesday will still have spotty pop-up p.m. storms with oppressive humidity.
However, after that, the temperatures turn to seasonable and the dew point takes a drop.
Thursday through Saturday will all be in the mid 80s.
Dew points drop into the 65-70 degree range, what I like to call “getting humid” rather than the “sticky” or “oppressive” zone we’ve been in.