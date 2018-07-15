11:45 a.m. UPDATE: An area of showers/thunderstorms are closing in on South Jersey. A few showers are in Atlantic County. Otherwise, the main batch of rain will enter between 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Rain will then continue for a few hours, exiting by around 4 p.m. With the incoming rain, 90 degrees is unlikely to be seen for most of the region.
It’s going to be close, but I am forecasting our second heat wave of the year for South Jersey and it begins Sunday.
How did we get here?
At the surface, we will have high pressure sitting just offshore.
That is good for two reasons if you want a heat wave: 1. It brings southwesterly winds, tapping into the vast expanse of hot air in the Gulf of Mexico; 2. It keeps our area away from temperature-capping clouds or rain.
Sunday will be the most comfortable of the three 90-degree-plus days (the criteria for a heat wave).
The dew point will stay the lowest, in the mid 60s. I like to call this “getting there” kind of humidity.
We will have a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers/storms fire up in the afternoon, but it’s not enough to cancel any plans.
Water temperatures will be mild, so hit the beach if you can! Highs will be in the mid 80s there, with the mainland about 90 degrees.
Sunday night will then be mainly clear. It will be a muggy one, though, and you likely may need the air conditioner or fans blowing. Lows will be a balmy 70 to 75.
Monday will likely be the peak of the heat. We can anticipate low 90s on the mainland, with mid 80s at the coast. The will feel the heat of the sun and the stickiness.
Dew points around 70 will yield a heat index of near 100 degrees. Focus outdoor activities to before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m to beat the heat.
I believe thunderstorm activity stays just enough west for a dry day.
To have a heat advisory in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties, there needs to be a l…
Tuesday will be the toss-up day for our heat wave. We’ll be off to a quick start, beginning with temperatures at 72-77 in the morning! However, clouds will quickly build in ahead of a potent cold front. This is bringing plenty of heavy rain with it.
The saving grace for us, though, is the system will move quickly.
Therefore, expect a couple hours of storms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Storms should be out of the area around midnight.
Severe weather is unlikely. Localized road flooding issues would be all. As long as the bulk of the rain holds off until, say 3 p.m. or so, which I believe it will, highs will top out about 90.
Facing the annual stresses summer brings to the power grid, Atlantic City Electric represent…
Lastly, we do have some good news on the coastal flooding front. No flooding is expected for Sunday. Rip current risks do remain a moderate, though.