Friday will be another seasonable and sunny day. However, a new regime is set to take hold in the weather department, one that will bring showers, storms and humidity for most of the next seven days.
High pressure will continue to drift over the Northeast, passing into the Atlantic Ocean late in the day. Inland regions will see high temperatures in the mid 80s as morning sun mixes with a few afternoon clouds. At the shore, a sunny sky will prevail. Southeast winds will keep it comfortably cool, hovering in the mid 70s.
Friday night will turn partly cloudy. Dew points rise through the 60s. You will feel it stickier on the other side of the night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s everywhere.
Saturday will then be the transition day of a long unsettled pattern. Upper-level low pressure will settle into the Midwest. Meanwhile, a low-pressure system will track close to, or on, the coast. I believe that the morning does stay dry. Strong southeast winds, with gusts in the 30s, are expected at the shore and a round of minor coastal flood stage is likely.
The low pressure will bring a solid, organized shield of rain. Therefore, there will be a sharp gradient in rainfall totals. The highest totals will be east of the Garden State Parkway, where a few hours of heavy rain are possible (topping out at .5 to 1 inch). West of the parkway, the rainfall will drop. If you’re west of a line from Hammonton to Millville, it’s entirely possible you’re just mostly cloudy. I have a mainland high of 80, but will range from 75-85, with higher temperatures to the west.
Finally, a sincere thank you to all of you who emailed, messaged or talked to me regarding the new weather graphic. Most of the comments have been positive. The only suggestion I heard was, “I wish we had more tidal locations!”
After conferring with AccuWeather, additional space was created on the graphic. Now, Pleasantville and Beesleys Point tidal locations are included in the forecast.
Feel free to bring me additional comments if you have them.