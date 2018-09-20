It is the time of year when Canadian high pressure starts to mean crisper and lower humidity.
We’ll have just that for our Thursday.
By my count, there has only been one day when it’s really felt like fall.
That day was Sunday, Sept. 9. Temperatures were in the upper 60s with more than an inch of rain and a gray sky.
It felt like one of those raw, nasty November days was coming. It was the ugly side of fall, not the weather many of us would consider quaint and pleasant.
But that will change Thursday. We will have to shake off low clouds in the morning, a result of the northeast winds.
However, as we progress throughout the day, the sun will get brighter and brighter. Dew points will hover around 60 degrees. In my book, that will be on the border of “dry” and “a touch humid.” Compared to this month (and since July, really), we’ll take it. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s throughout, seasonable.
As we go into the evening, temperatures will slide through the 70s under a mainly clear night. The last sunset of summer will be at or after 7 p.m. for the year. Quite fitting for the weather, I suppose.
Lows will bottom out around 60 on the mainland and upper 60s on the shore. No air conditioning will be needed here.
Friday will then see a surge of warm air come in. Morning fog will give way to a mostly sunny day. This will be a beach day, very similar to last Sunday.
Come to the shore and enjoy the sand and boardwalks! Highs will be at or just above 80 everywhere.
It will then turn windy Friday night, as a cold front approaches. While severe storms will be possible in New England, it will be a shell of itself when it passes here Saturday afternoon.
Morning sun will give way to clouds. Isolated afternoon showers will be around, but don’t cancel any plans. Highs will be around 80 again, with the humidity back.
High pressure will fill in quickly from the north. However, that cold front will stall out to the south of us, a familiar story these past couple of months.
For now, expect some sunshine and a couple of rain showers. However, if you will be north of Route 30, my belief is it’ll be more dry. With a northeast wind, highs will get into the mid 70s.
