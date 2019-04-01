The first day of April may fool South Jersey into believing that winter has returned. Cool winds will whip mainly out of the northwest. Wind gusts may exceed 20 mph.
Bright and sunny skies will light up the chilly day.
Highs for the day will be in the mid- to upper 40s. Enough time in the sun will serve as a reminder that spring is the winning season.
At night, low temperatures will sink down into the mid-20s on the mainland and below freezing at the shore. It’ll be a sharply cold night Monday, indeed.
Tuesday will begin dry, with the sun yielding to the clouds. Cloud cover will continue throughout the day into a wet night.
The high temperature will just cross into the 50s.
A low-pressure system tracking up the coast will deliver showers for South Jersey. Showers will reach well into the mainland and shore Tuesday night. Essentially, all South Jersey communities will experience a few rain showers into early Wednesday. But those showers will not be drenching downpours and we’ll see no significant accumulation.
Upon sunrise, the daylight hours Wednesday will be downright perfect.
Temperatures will climb to the low 60s. There will be mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Winds will lessen when evening approaches, and patchy clouds will blanket the night.
Thursday will be a calm one, as clouds mingle to mix up the sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the mid- to upper 50s for a high. Clouds will build into the region after sunset.
Friday is looking to be the next wet day. Showers will be on and off all day. Heavy rain will begin in the evening and continue as the night progresses into Saturday morning. Showers will then taper. Friday will struggle to reach 60, so it’ll be a wet and mild day in the upper 50s.
The weekend will make an improvement from Friday. Saturday and Sunday will both look dry and warmer. Boardwalk goers will rejoice, as stores will begin to open their doors due to the amicable weather. Also, any other outdoor activities will be a go this weekend too!