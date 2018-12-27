Sunshine and occasional clouds will kick off Thursday. There may be a few spots of patchy fog in the very early morning. Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day and into the evening with high temperatures in the upper 40s, with lows not tumbling too drastically to just about 40.
You can expect showers overnight Thursday, mainly after midnight.
A low pressure system passing west of the area, along with associated moisture and fronts, will allow for the system overnight Thursday to continue into Friday night.
Periods of rainfall Friday will create flooding issues. Roadway flooding will be the greatest cause for concern. Rain will occur throughout the day, intermittently, with some bouts heavier than others.
Winds will be strong Friday and the air is going to be mild, reaching almost 60 degrees for the high.
Shifting into Saturday there is not much change in the way of mild temperatures. The mid-50s range is what to expect with mostly sunny skies. Dry air is to stay, at least for this lucky Saturday.
Winds will remain ever-present with robust breezes moving through Saturday. A cold frontal passage will drop low temperatures into the 30s by night.
Sunday cools down a lot as highs will barely reach above 40. Just south of the area, a weak system will move through. Whether this will deliver showers is looking minimal. If something were to pan out, the result will be insignificant. Though, any showers that could have the potential to pop up at night may produce a flake.
The eve of a New Year always brings excitement, although this year the day will be cloudy. But, don’t let those clouds affect the mood. Again, wet weather is in play giving way to a chance of showers Monday.
Now, a first look into 2019 may be wet. Moisture will encroach upon the region, leaving cloudy skies and a chance at a few showers. Tuesday will also have temperatures above 50.
Both Monday and Tuesday share similar characteristics: slightly damp, seriously cloudy, and definitely fun.
By midweek, there will be a letup in the wetness for Wednesday.
Alexa Trischler, a recent graduate of Rutgers University with a B.S. in Meteorology, is filling in while Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci is away.