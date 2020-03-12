Code Blue Warming

Trinity United Methodist Church in Millville, seen in December, is a Code Blue warming shelter for Cumberland County.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be away through 3/15. However, you may view radar, satellite and more by going to www.pressofac.com/weather and scrolling down on the page >

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Sunday night in Cumberland County.

The county's Code Blue Coalition will not have any shelters open. However, warming centers will be available.

Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can call 211 or text your ZIP code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available to non-English speakers. 

