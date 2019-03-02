A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather by directing them to shelter, will take effect Sunday in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
Atlantic County's Code Blue will be in effect from Sunday to Wednesday between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. For a list of warming shelters in Atlantic County, visit readyatlantic.org.
Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from Sunday to Wednesday between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. People seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. Additional information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active Sunday through Tuesday evenings. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the county's Code Blue Coalition. Warming centers are located in Bridgeton at Bethany Grace Community Church, 31 N. Pearl St.; in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. Second St., and in Vineland at City of Refuge Church, 737 W. Walnut Road.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
A coastal storm will bring precipitation Sunday afternoon and night. Snow will mix with rain in parts of Cumberland and Atlantic counties, with temperatures near or just below 32 degrees at times during the snow. Following that, a blast of bitterly cold air for March will sweep in. Much of the night Monday and Tuesday will be below 25 degrees.
