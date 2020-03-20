A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Atlantic County.
The alert will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday morning, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth should contact their local Office of Emergency Management for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.
Despite drastic rules regarding gatherings and social distancing in effect due to COVID-19, those needing warmth will receive it, officials said.
"I have no doubt that my resources in Margate would do whatever it takes to help those people stay warm and secure in a safe and healthy environment. Not that there was ever a doubt, but my Fire and Police Chiefs and everyone else I have been working with so closely since we began planning our response to this pandemic has solidified that opinion," said Chuck LaBarre, emergency management coordinator for Margate.
Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can call 211 or text your ZIP code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
