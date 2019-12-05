A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been called for Saturday night.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth should contact their local Office of Emergency Management for shelter locations. In Hamilton Township, the lobby of Township Hall, located at 6101 13th St., will be available as a warming shelter. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.
In Cumberland County, warming centers will be open from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the county's Code Blue Coalition. Shelters are located in Bridgeton at St. Andrew’s Church, 186 E. Commerce St., and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. Second St.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
Saturday night is expected to be the coldest night since Nov. 14. There will be no rain or snow, just a clear sky. Low temperatures are expected to reach about 20 degrees on the mainland, with upper teens likely in select locations. Even the shore will be close to 25 degrees, though temperatures should hold just above that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.