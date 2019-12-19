With bone-chilling air and sub-freezing temperatures predicted, Code Blue alerts are in effect in South Jersey.
Early spring may still bring some surprises, but most expect the Code Blue nights and the fi…
In Atlantic County, Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county, said the alert will run through Friday morning. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.
The City of Atlantic City has a Code Blue in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday. The Atlantic City Rescue Mission will be open during this time.
Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect Thursday and Friday nights, ending at 6 a.m. the following mornings. People seeking warming centers should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the county Homeless Hotline Service at 877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325. More information can be found at capemaycountynj.gov.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be now be active Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for those nights according to the county’s Code Blue Coalition. Shelters are located in Bridgeton at St. Andrew’s Church, 186 E. Commerce St., and in Millville at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ben Corson Hall, 100 S. Second St.
For those who need transportation from Vineland to Millville, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s bus will be staged at Landis Avenue and North East Boulevard at 5:30.
A Code Blue is required within 24 to 48 hours of one of the following, based on National Weather Service forecasts: temperatures 25 degrees or lower without precipitation, 32 degrees or lower with precipitation or wind chills at or below 0 for a period of two or more hours.
A bill in the state Assembly would require counties to alert the public whenever the National Weather Service predicts low temperatures below 32 degrees. The Assembly Appropriations Committee passed the bill Thursday. It is now with the Assembly speaker for further consideration.
Thursday and Friday night will continue with the very cold air mass that arrived Wednesday night. Lows temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens inland, with low to mid-20s at the shore. Saturday night will see the mainland drop down to the mid-20s, with the shore staying above the Code Blue threshold, bottoming out around 30 degrees.
